Judge orders arrest of El Salvador ex-first lady

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) " A judge has ordered the arrest of El Salvador's former first lady Ana Ligia Mixco de Saca on money laundering and conspiracy charges.

The case also targets former President Tony Saca. The court's communications office confirmed the arrest order Wednesday.

Time had expired for Mixco to pay the $250,000 bond that could have left her free while awaiting trial.

Her lawyer, Miguel Angel Flores, had asked the bond to be reduced. He says that she has been receiving medical treatment in a private hospital on the outskirts of the capital.

Mixco is under police guard at the hospital while awaiting the judge's determination on whether she is well enough to be sent to prison. Her husband was arrested in October 2016 along with other members of his administration.