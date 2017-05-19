The Latest: Jury gets case in Oklahoma officer's trial

TULSA, Okla. (AP) " The Latest on the manslaughter trial of a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man. (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Jurors are deliberating in the manslaughter trial of an Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

The jury got the case shortly after noon Wednesday. They must decide whether Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby went too far Sept. 16 when she killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.

Shelby could spend between four years to life in prison if she's convicted.

Prosecutors said during closing arguments that Crutcher was not a threat to Shelby. They say he wasn't armed or combative when Shelby approached him on a street after his SUV broke down.

Her attorneys said Shelby shot Crutcher because she thought he was reaching into his SUV for a gun. There was no gun in the vehicle.

___

12:10 a.m.

