Lawmaker criticized for online misogynistic forum resigns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) " A Republican lawmaker in New Hampshire who created a misogynistic online forum has resigned shortly after a committee recommended that no action be taken against him.

Rep. Robert Fisher of Laconia was under fire for creating a Reddit forum called "The Red Pill," which bills itself as a discussion of sexual strategies for men and includes a post in which users debate whether "every woman wants to be attractive enough to be raped."

He submitted his resignation to the House Speaker on Wednesday, less than an hour after a Republican-led panel voted 8-6 along party lines to recommend taking no action against him instead of censuring, reprimanding or expelling him.

The panel also recommended no discipline for Democratic Rep. Sherry Frost, who said white Christian men represent a terrorist problem.

