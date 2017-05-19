WASHINGTON (AP) " Top members of Senate Judiciary Committee request memos from former FBI director Comey, ask White House for any tapes.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " Top members of Senate Judiciary Committee request memos from former FBI director Comey, ask White House for any tapes.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 19 May 2017 06:11:09 Processing Time: 39ms