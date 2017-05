Rolf Harris will be released from jail on Friday (UK time) after being granted bail on groping charges he's on trial for in a London court.

The 87-year-old entertainer is on trial at Southwark Crown Court on four indecent assault charges involving three women who accuse him of groping them when they were teenagers in 1971, 1978 and 1983.

He has been appearing by video link from Stafford Prison where he's been serving time for earlier convictions.