Watch: Australian fisherman fights shark to get fishing gear back

Behold the most frightening game of tug of war, and possibly the most Aussie fisherman there is.

Chilling footage, recently uploaded online by South Australia man Nic Wilks, shows a very gutsy fisherman trying to retain his fishing net from a great white shark.

The great white appeared alongside Nic and his father's boat as they were fishing off the coast of Port Pirie, north of Adelaide.

It clearly just wanted to play a friendly game of tug of war.

Instead of letting the shark win, Wilks' father held onto the net and continued to wrestle it off the beast.

The fearless fisherman was even brave enough to grab the shark by the nose and push it back into the water.

When the net is finally freed from the shark's jaw, Wilks can be heard saying "You f*****g idiot. F**k off!"

Even though the shark appears to have blood on its nose and in its mouth, Wilks told his Instagram followers that "Dad loves sharks, it was all a good laugh, the shark was not hurt at all, thanks".

And now Wilks' dad can boast about the time he won a game of tug of war against a great white shark. That story will never get old.

- news.com.au