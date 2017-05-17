12:02am Thu 18 May
Smoke in cockpit sends Philadelphia-bound flight back to NY

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) " Smoke in the cockpit forced an American Eagle flight to return to an airport on New York's Long Island.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2rmAJ6d ) reports that the flight was carrying 40 passengers to Philadelphia. No injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine turboprop de Havilland DH8 landed safely at Long Island MacArthur Airport before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It had departed about 40 minutes earlier.

The airline says a mechanical problem was fixed and the flight went on to Philadelphia later in the morning.

The FAA says it is investigating.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

