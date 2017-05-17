Charles Cohen, art-house billionaire, sees value in cinema

NEW YORK (AP) " New York real estate billionaire Charles Cohen has turned a passion for film into a thriving distribution company that is taking two films to the Cannes Film Festival.

Cohen is the is president and chief executive of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation, which owns and manages more than 12 million square feet of office space and design centers in New York. His Cohen Media Group has become a bigger player in the specialty movie business, landing its first Oscar in February for the foreign language film "The Salesman."

Cohen Media will show two films at Cannes, which begins this week. The first is a biopic on sculptor Auguste Rodin, and the other is a newly restored version of the 1987 film "Maurice."