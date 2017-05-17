11:32pm Wed 17 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Welcome center groundbreaking planned for historic Breakers

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) " The group that owns The Breakers mansion in Rhode Island says it's planning a groundbreaking this week for a welcome center that has drawn strenuous opposition from neighbors, preservationists and others.

The Newport Daily News (http://bit.ly/2qnqkJc ) reports that the Preservation Society of Newport County will hold a ceremony Thursday morning on the grounds of the national historic landmark, which was built by railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt II during the Gilded Age.

Among those opposing the construction are members of the Vanderbilt family and the Bellevue Ochre Point Neighborhood Association.

The neighborhood association lost a lawsuit opposing the plan in 2015. Their petition with the state Supreme Court was also denied.

The proposed one-story center in Newport will include ticketing and comfort facilities.

___

Information from: The Newport Daily News.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 18 May 2017 00:27:53 Processing Time: 34ms