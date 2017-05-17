TEHRAN, Iran (AP) " Iran state news: Reformist candidate drops out of presidential election, throws support to Rouhani.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) " Iran state news: Reformist candidate drops out of presidential election, throws support to Rouhani.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 18 May 2017 00:28:03 Processing Time: 33ms