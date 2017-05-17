11:32pm Wed 17 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Iran state news: Reformist candidate drops out of presidential election, throws support to Rouhani

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) " Iran state news: Reformist candidate drops out of presidential election, throws support to Rouhani.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 18 May 2017 00:28:03 Processing Time: 33ms