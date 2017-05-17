US Coast Guard reports small plane overdue in Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) " The U.S. Coast Guard is searching in the Bahamas for a small plane with four people from New York on board.

A Coast Guard statement says air traffic control in Miami lost radar and radio contact with the twin-engine MU-2B east of the island of Eleuthera.

Coast Guard aircraft were searching along with Customs and Border Patrol and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force were concentrating the search effort Tuesday about 40 miles east of Eleuthera.

The plane was en route from Puerto Rico to the small city of Titusville on the east coast of Florida when authorities lost contact Monday.

The people on board the plane were identified as Jennifer Blumin and Nathan Ulrich of New York along with his 4-year-old and 10-year-old sons.