Day trip from Valencia, a trip back in time: Sagunto castle

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) " It's an easy day trip from Valencia and it's also a trip back in time: a visit to the castle in Sagunto.

Sagunto is just a half-hour by train from Valencia. From there you can take a taxi or walk through the narrow cobblestone streets toward the big castle ruins on the hill. The fortress was built to protect the town and through the centuries has been used by Moors, Romans and Christians. There's also a 14th century Jewish cemetery. Hannibal sacked the place in 219 B.C., Napoleon's army seized the castle after a siege in 1811 and the ancient parapets were used as machine-gun turrets during the Spanish Civil War.

A small museum houses stones with Latin and Jewish inscriptions. A Roman amphitheater is down the hill.