Is this the world's longest cat? 14kg Maine Coon becomes internet sensation

A cat three times the size of a normal feline could soon be named the world's longest cat.

Omar the furry Maine coon cat, who weighs in at a whopping 14 kilograms, became an internet sensation after his photo featured on the Cats of Instagram account which has more than 8 million followers.

Following the cat's growing popularity, Omar's owner, Australian Stephy Hirst, was contacted by Guinness World Records which indicated he could be the longest cat in the world.

The current record holder is UK-based Ludo, also a Maine coon, which measured in at 118.33cm long in October 2015.

Hirst told the Herald Sun she recently measured Omar at 120cm.

"We thought he might be [the longest cat in the world] but we hadn't done anything about it because he might not be fully grown yet."

At just the age of 1 Omar grew to 10kgs before reaching 14kgs now that he's 3 years old.

As for Omar's diet, the Maine coon eats two scoops of kibble for breakfast and raw kangaroo for dinner.

Hirst said Omar is often cheeky and uses his size to his advantage.


Being three times the size of other felines, Omar can get to where most cats can't. Photo / Omar_mainecoon / Instagram
"He is really good at opening doors, sliding doors, kitchen cupboards, shower doors, wardrobes, he'll get past all of them."

Omar's size works against him, however, with Hirst having to lock him out of her bedroom at night.

"Heading into the weekend like..." Photo / Omar_mainecoon / Instagram
The 14kg kitty takes up too much room and demands cuddles, so Hirst has relegated him to the couch.

Omar isn't the only animal in the house, sharing a space with two sheltie dogs.

Omar can be seen posing in photos with one of the sheltie dogs who share the house with him. It looks small compared to its massive feline friend. Photo / Omar_mainecoon / Instagram
It's not the typical dog versus cat in her house.

Omar can be seen posing in photos with the dogs, which look small compared to their massive feline friend.

Are you kitten me? An Australian house cat three times the size of a normal feline is in the running to be crowned the longest kitty in the world. Photo / Omar_mainecoon / Instagram
- NZ Herald

