Memo alleges Donald Trump tried to shut down investigation

By Sam Clench

A bombshell memo written by fired FBI Director James Comey alleges Donald Trump tried to shut down the investigation into his former National Security Adviser, General Michael Flynn.

The New York Times reports Trump asked Comey to end the investigation into General Flynn during an Oval Office meeting in February.

Gen Flynn was sacked from his job as Trump's security adviser after it emerged he had lied about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States. Since then, his other connections to foreign governments have also been under investigation.

The Times has not seen Comey's memo, but says one of the former FBI boss's associates read excerpts of it to a reporter.

"I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go," Trump told Comey, according to the memo. "He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."

Comey wrote the memo immediately after his meeting with the President the day after Mr Flynn resigned.

"The memo was part of a paper trail Mr Comey created documenting what he perceived as the President's improper efforts to influence an ongoing investigation," the Times reports.

"An FBI agent's contemporaneous notes are widely hold up in court as credible evidence of conversations."

