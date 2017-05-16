Oxford student who stabbed boyfriend spared jail

By Olivia Rudgard

An Oxford University student could be spared jail after a judge said she had an "extraordinary" talent for medicine.

Lavinia Woodward, 24, who studied at Christ Church University, Oxford, stabbed her Cambridge-educated boyfriend in the leg on December 30 last year after a row.

The pair had a drink- and drug-fuelled argument, and Woodward punched and swiped at the victim with a bread knife.

She then stabbed the man before hurling a laptop, glass and a jam jar at him.

Prosecutor Cathy Olliver said Woodward met her ex-boyfriend on Tinder.

The pair had a row, and when he threatened to call Woodward's mother, his then-girlfriend punched him before picking up a bread knife and stabbing him in the leg.

The victim, believed to be a PhD student at Cambridge University, had begun dating Woodward earlier in the term after they met on dating app Tinder.

She admitted a charge of unlawful wounding at Oxford Crown Court and Judge Ian Pringle said the offence would normally mean a custodial sentence.

But he then deferred sentencing for a period of four months and hinted that she would not be jailed - because of her ''extraordinary'' talent.

He said: "It seems to me that if this was a one-off, a complete one-off, to prevent this extraordinarily able young lady from following her long-held desire to enter the profession she wishes to, would be a sentence which would be too severe.



"What you did will never, I know, leave you but it was pretty awful, and normally it would attract a custodial sentence, whether it is immediate or suspended."

The court was told her college will allow her to return to in October because she "is that bright" and has had articles published in medical journals.

However, she is unlikely to be able to become a surgeon as her criminal conviction would have to be disclosed, said Jim Sturman QC, defending.

Woodward's name appears on articles published in medical journals including the Annals of Thoracic Surgery, Hypertension, and The Journal of Physiology.

A source said that her ambition had been to cure heart disease, and added that she had come top of her year in the pre-clinical tests that all Oxford medical students take at the end of their third year.

According to her Facebook page she attended Sir James Henderson British School of Milan, a £16,000-a-year ($30,000) international school in the Italian city.

She left the school in 2011 and began her degree at Oxford in the same year.

She had had a "very troubled life" and had been abused by another former partner, her defence lawyer told the court.

Woodward, who was present in court for the sentencing hearing, is believed to be on holiday in Barbados. She is set to return to the university for the next academic year.

After the case Sturman said that Woodward had been making "every effort" to get her life back on track and added: "She has been seeing a counsellor. This is not a soft option - this is a judge giving her a fair chance to prove herself."

Woodward will be sentenced on September 25. She was given a restraining order, and told to stay drug-free and not to re-offend.

A spokesman for Christ Church College said: "I'm afraid that Christ Church does not comment on the circumstances of individual students."

- Daily Telegraph UK