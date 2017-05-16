Notorious Moors Murderer Ian Brady dies

One of the world's most notorious killers, Moors Murderer Ian Brady, has died in the UK at the age of 79.

Brady and Myra Hindley tortured and murdered five children in the Yorkshire Moors in the 1960s.

They later confessed to two other murders.

Hindley died in prison in 2002.

Brady's death was confirmed by the NHS.

"A 79-year-old patient in long-term care at Ashworth High Secure Hospital has died after becoming unwell."

His death comes just hours after he was urged to "do the right thing" and reveal where the last of his child victims is buried.

Terry Kilbride, whose brother John, 12, was also murdered by Brady, begged him to tell police where he dumped the body of Keith Bennett, who went missing, aged 12, in 1964.

"I would beg him to do the right thing on his deathbed and tell us where Keith is.

Now is the time for him to stop playing tricks and come clean," he told the Sun newspaper.

"If he takes it to the grave, I will feel so sorry for Keith's family. There will only ever be another search if there's fresh evidence. That has to come from him."

Brady and Hindley were jailed for the murders of John Kilbride, Lesley Ann Downey and Edward Evans in 1966. They later admitted the murders of Pauline Reade and Keith Bennett.

