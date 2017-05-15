Pastor demonstrating how Jesus walked on water eaten alive by crocodiles

A Zimbabwean church pastor attempting to demonstrate how Jesus walked on water by crossing a river on foot was eaten alive when he was attacked by three crocodiles.

Jonathan Mthethwa of the Saint of the Last Days church brought his congregation to the area known locally as Crocodile River before attempting his biblical recreation, the Daily Mail reported.

According to witnesses, the pastor entered the water and waded out approximately 30 metres before attempting to make his way to the surface. Unfortunately for the pastor, three crocodiles pounced and devoured him.

Only his sandals and underwear were recovered, according to a report in the Daily Post.

Eyewitness Deacon Nkosi said: 'The pastor taught us about faith on Sunday last week.

"He promised he would demonstrate his faith to us today, but he unfortunately ended up drowning and getting eaten by 3 large crocodiles in front of us.

"We still don't understand how this happened because he fasted and prayed the whole week. They finished him in a couple of minutes.

"All that was left of him when they finished eating him is a pair of sandals and his underwear floating above the water."

By the time emergency services arrived at the scene, the pastor was already dead.

