'We are totally blessed': Officer's kind gesture stuns struggling shoplifter

A teen mum who was forced to steal groceries to feed her family has been stunned by the generosity of the officer who she faced in court.

Sheena Davenport, from Alabama, says her and her boyfriend stole groceries to feed her young daughter after falling on hard times.

The pair were arrested when they were caught with hot food they'd taken from Walmart.

But during her court appearance heartbreak soon turned to delight.

The empathetic officer, Katrina Culbreath, asked Davenport why she stole food from the store.

"I told her it was for my daughter. She told me to meet her outside after court was done," Davenport told InsideEdition.com.

Davenport said officer Culbreath told her to get into her car and follow the patrol car down the road.

"We ended up at the grocery store. I started crying. I realised she was going to buy food for me and my family," she said.

"She told me to 'grab a buggy and let's go shopping'. Officer Katrina spent $189 on food for [my family]."

The mother added: "After I told her she didn't have to do it, she started telling me her struggle and how she made it through.

Davenport said at the time of the theft her family were "struggling", stating it was the first time she'd ever been in trouble and was desperate to have enough food for her family.

The 18-year-old mother pleaded guilty to theft, but said she wasn't expecting an empathetic officer to brighten up her day.

"I felt so grateful that she was sent to help me. I started crying. I felt someone was looking out for me and my little family. I kept hugging her," Davenport said.

"There's still good people out in the world and officers are still here to protect and serve. We are totally blessed by it."

Since Culbreath's heart-warming gesture the pair have kept in touch, communicating on a daily basis.

- NZ Herald