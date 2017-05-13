Mercedes Corby arrives in Bali to bring home sister, Schapelle

By AAP

Mercedes Corby has left Brisbane on Friday, bound for Bali to bring her sister Schapelle home.

Schapelle Corby is due to return from the Indonesian island to Australia on Saturday May 27, after serving nine years for drug trafficking.

At Brisbane airport on Friday, sister Mercedes said she was looking forward to seeing Schappelle again.

"Yeah I'm good, glad to be going over there to bring my sister home," Ms Corby told Channel Nine.

Schappelle Corby has been living in Bali out of jail since being granted parole in February 2014, but a judges ruling said that May 2017 was the earliest she could return to Australia.

Corby, now 39, will not be allowed to return to Indonesia, and Bali, once she leaves.

The former beauty student was arrested in Denpasar airport October 2004 after being found with over four kilograms of cannabis in a body board bag, which she has always maintained wasn't hers.

