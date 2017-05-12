Disbelief over Donald Trump's two scoops of ice cream

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Donald Trump's love for ice cream has created a headache for the US president after it was revealed he got two scoops with dinner, while three visiting journalists only got one.

Trump invited three Time journalists for a tour of his home and office, followed by a four-course dinner in the Blue Room less than 24 hours before he created a firestorm when he sacked FBI Director James Comey.

The fascinating article describes how Mr Trump has transformed the Oval Office to suit his personal style and how being President has changed him.

But one of the most intriguing facts was revealed during the dinner journalists had with Trump.

"The waiters know well Trump's personal preferences," the article states.

"As he settles down, they bring him a Diet Coke, while the rest of us are served water, with the Vice President sitting at one end of the table.

"With the salad course, Trump is served what appears to be Thousand Island dressing instead of the creamy vinaigrette for his guests.

"When the chicken arrives, he is the only one given an extra dish of sauce.

"At the dessert course, he gets two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, instead of the single scoop for everyone else.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Ellen won't have Trump on her show Your Views: Readers' letters Invercargill shooting: Police officer now in prison

"The tastes of Pence are also tended to. Instead of the pie, he gets a fruit plate."

The fact that Trump got two scoops of ice cream instead of one, has been seized on, with some comparing the President's preferences to that of a child.

double ice cream; double cake? what is trump? 9 years old? #petty #stupid — Dave Firth (@fishesloaves2) May 12, 2017

Wait a second, Trump never said ANYTHING about ice cream making America great again! #makeicreamgreatagain #MagaAwards — Richard Nose (@rnosewkly) May 12, 2017

I can't wait till tomorrow when Trump explains Comey was fired for asking for a second scoop of ice cream. — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) May 12, 2017

Others were perplexed why anyone would care.

@ummmno21 Trump puts ketchup on his $80 steak, he wants 2 scoops of ice cream. What is he thinking. U just can't do whatever u want in a free country! — Brian Beck (@BrianWBeck1) May 11, 2017

@SouthLoneStar Who cares how much icecream Trump eats, or his connections with Russia or even what he is hiding in his TAXES? We the people dont!#TRUMP — Tea Party Amercan (@BarryWirth) May 12, 2017

And others just took it as another sign the US President was superior to the rest of us mere mortals.

@DonaldJTrumpJr Even with ice cream Trump is winning — Steven Costanzo (@bobilly45) May 12, 2017

- news.com.au