Cassie Sainsbury's first words: 'I'm being bullied'

By Sarah Blake

Cassie Sainsbury has revealed her torment inside Bogata's El Buen Pastor jail, saying she is being bullied by other prisoners and not being treated for ongoing health problems.

In a world exclusive interview with News Corp Australia, the 22-year-old South Australian describes her life inside the prison where she has been held since being arrested a month ago and charged with trying to smuggle 5.8kg of cocaine from Colombia.

She said she feels there is no security in the jail and she doesn't feel safe from her fellow prisoners.

"There's a lot of chaos here. ... quite a few of the inmates here are very pushy with me. They push past me. They start abusing me in Spanish because they know I don't understand it and I haven't actually done anything wrong," she revealed.

Asked if she felt they were a genuine threat to her safety, she said: "Not yet, but I feel like it's not very far away because there was a photo leaked of me here."

Earlier Sainsbury's family arrived at Bogotá airport ahead of visiting her in El Buen Pastor prison.

Sainsbury's mother Lisa Evans and sister Khala arrived shortly before midday local time.

The pair was accompanied by a crew from Channel Nine's 60 Minutes program, which has paid top dollar for a tell all exclusive with the accused drug smuggler and her family.

They didn't comment to waiting media as they made their way to a car outside.

Sainsbury's fiance Scott Broadbridge, who has struck a separate deal with Channel 7, was also due to fly into Bogota today.

News Corp Australia has in recent days spoken to several current and former prisoners at El Buen Pastor who detailed how their days are spent.

Inmates are offered three meals a day from a central canteen they call the rancho.

They are woken at 4am to line up for cold showers, followed by breakfast and their first headcount.

There is a morning session of activities, such as language classes and music lessons, before lunch, which runs from 10am to noon.

Another afternoon session of activities follows, but Sainsbury has so far elected to spend her days in and near her cell on Patio 5.

Dinner is served from 3pm until 5pm, when there is a final headcount and the women are locked in to their individual cells.

An official who has met several times with Sainsbury in jail described her mental state as precarious, saying the fact that no one but her local lawyer Orlando Herran and Australian consular officials have visited had made her upset.

"Essentials like a decent plate and spoon, a nice blanket, a radio and TV that make you feel at home, she doesn't have them," the official said.

"A radio is your connection with the outside world, a good spoon and plate make you feel clean and help with everyday life and she doesn't have them, because nobody has brought them to her."

