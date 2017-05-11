Dashcam captures truck smashing into an undertaking car

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

This is the moment a car was crushed and dragged along by a truck turning left at a busy junction.

Dashcam footage shows the blue Toyota pull up inside the lorry as they both wait to turn on to a busy dual carriageway at Magna Park near Leicester.

When the truck turns left it smashes into the car and drags it for a few metres before coming to a stop.

Viewers have been hotly debating who was to blame.

Some say the car was wrong to pull up on the inside of a truck but others think the lorry driver would have seen the car if they observed better.

One wrote: "Absolutely brilliant! That total b*****d in the blue car deserved it! You never do that to a truck they need the extra space for turning!"

Another added: "Trucks need extra swing and who goes up the inside of a juggernaut especially somewhere like a junction onto a dual carriageway."

But one viewer siding with the car driver replied: "The truck drove into a stationary vehicle because he only looked to his right and not both ways.

"The blue car was ahead of the truck before the collision happened so the truck driver was at fault through lack of effective observation, any experienced driver of a large vehicle would anticipate something would likely go into a gap on the left/near side and be prepared for it. Corrective observational training needed for this truck driver."

- Daily Mail