White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer 'hid in the bushes' after FBI Director James Comey was fired

He's the White House Houdini.

When news of FBI Director James Comey's sudden dismissal broke, reporters turned to press secretary Sean Spicer for answers. But where was he? Hiding in the bushes, apparently.

According to a Washington Post report of the aftermath of Mr Comey's sacking, Mr Spicer wrapped up an interview with Fox Business from the White House grounds before vanishing, news.com.au reported.

"After Spicer spent several minutes hidden in the bushes behind these sets, Janet Montesi, an executive assistant in the press office, emerged and told reporters that Spicer would answer some questions, as long as he was not filmed doing so. Spicer then emerged," the newspaper reported.

News of President Donald Trump's decision to sack Mr Comey dropped on the same day a grand jury issued subpoenas in the FBI's investigation into alleged Russian links to the Trump campaign.

Mr Comey, 56, found out he was fired from a TV news report, according to ABC News, before his termination was read out to him over the phone while he was travelling for the FBI in LA.

Earlier in the day, it had been revealed Mr Comey made inaccurate claims about emails forwarded by Hillary Clinton aide, Huma Abedin.

Social media users responded to Mr Spicer's bizarre disappearing act with a flurry of comedic tweets - some likening Mr Spicer to Homer Simpson conspicuously slipping into the hedges.

Others wrote that they hoped actress Melissa McCarthy again impersonates Mr Spicer - and recreates his mystery manoeuvre - on Saturday Night Live this week (she will be hosting).

Mr Spicer, meanwhile, was a no-show at his regular White House press briefing on Wednesday, leaving deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to front the media.

The White House said Mr Spicer missed the briefing because he's at the Pentagon, on duty with the Navy Reserve, CNN reports.

Sean Spicer hides in bushes to avoid questions. No, not THOSE Bushes https://t.co/kehXaPquzg pic.twitter.com/hZv30ImKHc — Malia Griggs (@maliagriggs) May 10, 2017

