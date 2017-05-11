Monkey mum appears to cry out after her son collapses

A monkey appeared to cry out in worry after her son collapsed.
However, her stress was unwarranted; the baby monkey had just tripped over and was soon back up on its feet, the Daily Telegraph reports.
The mother was photographed in Jabalphur, India, by 31-year-old Avinash Lodhi.
Avinash said: "This picture is very close to my heart because throughout my entire photography career I have never seen anything like this.
"It was so quick I didn't even know what was happening when I took the picture but as soon as I confirmed the image I was silent for an hour.
"This moment is rare, especially with animals."