Monkey mum appears to cry out after her son collapses

A monkey seems to cry out as it clutches a baby monkey in Jabalpur, India. Photo / Avinash Lodhi, Caters News
A monkey seems to cry out as it clutches a baby monkey in Jabalpur, India. Photo / Avinash Lodhi, Caters News

A monkey appeared to cry out in worry after her son collapsed.

However, her stress was unwarranted; the baby monkey had just tripped over and was soon back up on its feet, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The mother was photographed in Jabalphur, India, by 31-year-old Avinash Lodhi.

Avinash said: "This picture is very close to my heart because throughout my entire photography career I have never seen anything like this.

"It was so quick I didn't even know what was happening when I took the picture but as soon as I confirmed the image I was silent for an hour.

"This moment is rare, especially with animals."

- Daily Telegraph UK

