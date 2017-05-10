Turkish boy slips, disappears down to his waist in escalator

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

This is the horrifying moment a child disappeared down to his waist after being caught in the steps of an escalator in Turkey.

Footage shows the nine-year-old boy playfully running the wrong way up the moving staircase in Istanbul before he slipped and fell, the Daily Mail reports.

But as he held on to the hand rail, his left leg somehow became trapped in a gap between the steps and he was dragged in up to his waist.

Seconds later, the video shows a woman, believed to be his mother, rushing to the escalator and desperately trying to pull the boy out to safety.

Others then run over to help the boy, who has not been identified.

Separate footage then shows the moment firefighters staged a dramatic rescue operation.

They used a circular saw to free the youngster in a tense operation that took several hours.

Incredibly, the child escaped with minor injuries to his foot.

A police investigation is underway.

- Daily Mail