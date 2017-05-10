'Angry' bear tries to break into home of woman baking brownies

By Mark Molloy

An 'angry' bear attempted to break into the home of an American woman baking a batch of delicious brownies before neighbours alerted police.

The black bear slammed on the terrified Connecticut resident's glass back door and spent 30 minutes trying to get into the property, WFSB reports.

It was photographed standing on a wooden railing with both its paws on the glass and peering into the property after managing to open a screen door.

Neighbours called 911 after the panicked woman spotted the bear outside her home after it was enticed by the smell of the baked treats.

Next on @WFSBnews the latest on the brownie seeking bear that's going viral! pic.twitter.com/RynTHhBeG0 — Dennis House (@DennisHouseTV) May 8, 2017

"We have a bear attempting to get into a house," concerned neighbour Bob Belfiore, who rushed to help the woman, said in a call to police.

"He's not afraid of noise, screaming or yelling or pounding."

Another concerned resident told police: "My neighbour across the street just came over in a panic. She's a little old lady, screaming that a bear got on her back porch and is slamming on her glass door."

The wild animal also attempted to open two other doors in a determined attempt to get inside the property.

Continued below.

Related Content Peter Francis Atkinson jailed for 17 years as expert P cook for Head Hunters Jamie Mackay's 'From the Lip': Sunday, Sonny Bill and slow drivers Your Views: Readers' Letters

Connecticut wildlife officials tell @WFSBnews they'll keep eye on bear who smelled brownies baking and tried to break into Avon home pic.twitter.com/z5jSK7Jghl — Dennis House (@DennisHouseTV) May 9, 2017

"He actually left the kitchen area and went to a second set of doors off the deck," Belfiore told Eyewitness News.

"And I tried those and then [the bear] went to a third set of doors into the living room and attempted to get into those."

He added: "It was a rather harrowing experience although it looks cute in the photos ... this bear was angry about not being able to get at the food."

Police responded to the 911 calls, but the 'nuisance' bear had left by the time they arrived at the property.

This article originally appeared on the Daily Telegraph.

- Daily Telegraph UK