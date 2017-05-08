Cody Lee Jackson lured minor to his home for sex while being electronically monitored

An Ohio man who authorities say held a 14-year-old girl captive for months and raped her while being electronically monitored because of an earlier abduction case pleaded guilty Friday to luring a minor to his home for sex.

Cody Lee Jackson, 21, pleaded guilty Friday (US time) in US District Court in Cincinnati to coercion and enticement of a minor.

Other federal charges will be dismissed at sentencing if the judge accepts the plea agreement.

They include production of child pornography, transfer of obscene matter to a minor and tampering with a witness, victim or informant. Jackson earlier pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Messages seeking comment on his behalf were left Friday at the office of his attorney, Candace Crouse.

Court documents say Jackson contacted the teenager through Facebook in February 2015 while being monitored at his apartment in the Cincinnati suburb of Norwood after pleading not guilty in an unrelated 2014 abduction case.

While still being monitored, Jackson arranged for a taxi to deliver the 14-year-old on several occasions and had sex with her, according to federal documents.

By March 2015 he no longer allowed her to leave his apartment "unless it was with him or at his direction," the documents say.

He punished her physically for violations of rules he set for her that included no talking to other men and no showering or using the restroom without permission, the documents say.

She became pregnant after being at Jackson's apartment for nearly two months, authorities said in an affidavit.

The Hamilton County sheriff's office said Jackson wore a monitoring device from Jan 22, 2015, to July 31, 2015, and authorities had made unannounced visits to his home.

But federal authorities said Jackson had another woman watch the girl and take her out of his apartment when those checks were made.

The monitoring ended after Jackson pleaded guilty to a charge of interference with custody in the earlier abduction case, in which two females alleged he held them against their will at a hotel in 2014.

But he fled Ohio before his August 2015 sentencing in that case.

After fleeing without the 14-year-old, Jackson was arrested in October 2015 in Utah. The girl returned to her family with help from Jackson's landlord, according to court documents.

The documents also say Jackson allegedly reached out to the girl by cellphone after fleeing Ohio and threatened to kill her and her family if she didn't take sexually explicit photos of herself and send them to him on Facebook, where he allegedly used his Facebook accounts to transfer the pornographic images.

Authorities say the federal plea agreement includes a recommended sentence of at least 10 years and up to 15 years in prison.

"The federal prison sentence would run concurrent with sentences imposed on Jackson in cases in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, and would be followed by federal supervised release for the rest of his life," US Attorney Benjamin Glassman said in a statement.

Last month, Jackson pleaded guilty in an agreement to state charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and interference with custody of a minor.

Those charges involved the 14-year-old they say he held captive in his apartment and another girl.

The recommended sentence in that plea agreement is 7½ years.