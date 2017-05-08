Utah parents arrested after distressing footage emerges of them in a tug of war with their baby

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Two parents have been arrested after being filmed in a tug-of-war with their son in a hotel car park.

Footage filmed from the window of La Quinta in Orem, Utah, last Sunday showed mother Britnie Hass desperately clinging onto her 11-month-old son after ripping him from the boy's father Elias Holt's arms, the Daily Mail reports.

Relative Melina Ylinen tried to intervene to save the crying baby from danger and the child is seen dangling precariously from Hass' hip as she fought both off, striking them in the face.

Holt and Ylinen were heard pleading with the mother to, "Stop! Britnie, stop! Let go!" while the boy's father yelled, "Give me the goddamn baby!"

At one point, Holt managed to grab the boy and was holding him when the hysterical Hass snatched him back during the tug of war.

Hass is now facing charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse, and assault. Holt was arrested for a previous warrant.

The baby was not hurt and is now staying with a family member.

Ylinen told Fox 13 she is just glad the couple's son is safe.

"I want Elias and Britnie to get help," she said. "I want the baby to be safe in the meanwhile, and I think that's the direction that we're going in finally."

She described the terrifying moment she saw Hass grab her son "out of (Holt's) arms so violently."

"The baby was really low on her hip, and he was bowing backwards, and I was afraid his back was going to snap," she told Fox 13.

Police did not immediately arrest the parents after they were called to the hotel following the incident. A spokesman said they had wanted to go over the case before making any arrests.

Unfortunately, in the meantime, the parents had disappeared.

Ylinen said she was terrified that the couple had fled out of state to Colorado. However, the pair were arrested in Utah in Friday.

Police and DCFS personnel are investigating the case.

Hass appears to be dealing with mental illness following an incident last month, according to a post on her Facebook post where she described herself as planning to go to therapy for PTSD.

- Daily Mail