French prime minister says Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election.

It comes as French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she has called centrist Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him and says the vote confirms her National Front party and its allies as the leader of France's opposition.

Minutes after the first results were released, Le Pen said she would call for a new political force as legislative elections loom in June.

Le Pen received 35 per cent of the votes cast for a candidate, according to polling agency projections, compared with 65 per cent for Macron.

She hinted that her party may rename itself from the National Front, which has been dogged by allegations of racism and anti-Semitism since it was founded by her father.

Earlier polling agencies had projected that centrist Macron would be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave.

The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 per cent to 35 per cent this morning.

If confirmed, Le Pen's showing would nonetheless be stronger than her National Front party has seen in its 45-year history.

The projections are based on vote counts in selected constituencies, then extrapolated nationwide.

Macron would be the youngest French president ever.

But Le Pen's projected showing, unusually low turnout and the record number of blank ballots are an indication of the headwinds facing Macron, a former economy minister who started his own political movement only a year.

The polling agencies said a record number of voters cast blank or spoiled ballots in the runoff.

- AP