12:09pm Sat 6 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Strewth mate! That's one heck of a kangaroo

Strewth mate! That's one heck of a kangaroo. Photo / Supplied
Strewth mate! That's one heck of a kangaroo. Photo / Supplied

Strewth mate! That's one heck of a kangaroo.

A NSW Department of Primary Industries worked was left staggered when he came across a monster 2m tall Kangaroo while on duty in western NSW.

The monster 'Roo resembled Big Foot more than Skippy, especially when it got up on its haunches to show off its impressive stature.

Peter Teasdale told the Daily Telegraph he had seen big kangaroos while in the bush, but nothing as impressive as the creature which confronted him.

Biggest kangaroo Peter Teasdale has come across. Photo / Supplied
Biggest kangaroo Peter Teasdale has come across. Photo / Supplied

"I've worked in a lot of national parks and come across a lot of 'roos out here in the scrub, but this is the biggest I've ever seen," he said.

"He wasn't aggressive, but he was asserting his dominance by standing up tall."

When asked what he did to avoid being targeted by 'Super Roo', Teasedale said he simply did his best to make himself look smaller in stature.

"You make yourself smaller so they don't feel threatened," he said.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 06 May 2017 12:55:04 Processing Time: 24ms