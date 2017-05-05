Strewth mate! That's one heck of a kangaroo.

A NSW Department of Primary Industries worked was left staggered when he came across a monster 2m tall Kangaroo while on duty in western NSW.

The monster 'Roo resembled Big Foot more than Skippy, especially when it got up on its haunches to show off its impressive stature.

Peter Teasdale told the Daily Telegraph he had seen big kangaroos while in the bush, but nothing as impressive as the creature which confronted him.

"I've worked in a lot of national parks and come across a lot of 'roos out here in the scrub, but this is the biggest I've ever seen," he said.

"He wasn't aggressive, but he was asserting his dominance by standing up tall."

When asked what he did to avoid being targeted by 'Super Roo', Teasedale said he simply did his best to make himself look smaller in stature.

"You make yourself smaller so they don't feel threatened," he said.

- NZ Herald