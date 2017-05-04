Bizarre moment office worker smashes broken sprinkler into her own face to make compo claim

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A Florida woman has been convicted of fraud after she tried to fake a workplace injury by hitting herself with a sprinkler head.

Sheyla White was out for compensation when she claimed a sprinkler head at Cinque Terre Energy Partners in Fort Lauderdale, Florida fell from the ceiling, bounced off her desk and and struck her in the head in 2015, the Daily Mail reports.

While the sprinkler head did indeed fall from the ceiling, it landed on her desk before White was caught on surveillance camera smashing herself in the face with it.

White's employers filed a compensation claim, but the insurance company grew suspicious and launched an investigation.

Footage from security cameras inside the office showed the sprinkler head falling onto White's desk.

But instead of bouncing up, White could be seen picking up the metal hardware, and looking at it quizzically, before smashing it into her forehead seconds later.

White, who was arrested in August 2016, was convicted of workers' compensation fraud.

She managed to avoid the maximum sentence of five years in prison, and was sentenced to 18 months of probation instead.

White had previously been under house arrest for six months after the former teacher stole personal identification information from her students in 2010.

