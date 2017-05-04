Steve Bannon's secret planning whiteboard accidentally revealed in tweet

By Helena Horton

The contents of Steve Bannon's secret planning whiteboard have been revealed inadvertently.

Bannon, who is President Trump's chief strategist, posed in front of the board in an image tweeted by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, a Jewish author and broadcaster, at a White House meeting yesterday.

The board's jottings detail a number of immigration policies, including "new extreme vetting" and "Build the Border Wall and eventually make Mexico...", according to Daily Telegraph.

With @SteveBannon in the White House on #israelindependenceday. Steve is a great, stalwart friend of the Jewish State pic.twitter.com/PFxSCK7blc — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) May 2, 2017

Bannon appears to have marked policies which have been addressed by President Trump with a tick.

However, other ideas appear more ambitious, and have not yet been put in the process of being carried out.

Two of these are "finally complete the biometric entry-exit visa tracker" and "sunset visa so that Congress is forced to revisit and revise". The white board also promises revisit health care policies and a tax reform.

Describing himself as "America's Rabbi", Boteach is the author of numerous books, including The Israel Warrior: Fighting back for the Jewish State from Campus to Street Corner, The Broken American Male and How to Fix Him, and Kosher Adultery: Seduce and Sin with Your Spouse.

With Steve Bannon and Debbie at the White House on #IsraelIndependenceDay2017. Thank u Steve for your love of Israel pic.twitter.com/xrU4nLUyYU — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) May 2, 2017

This is what the readable parts of the board tweeted by Rabbi Boteach say:

Pledges on Obamacare

• Repeal and replace Obamacare

Pledges on Tax Reform

• Create a 10% repatriation tax

• Lower the corporate tax to 15%

• Eliminate the estate tax

• Eliminate the carried interest loophole

Pledges on Immigration

• Cancel all federal funding to sanctuary cities

• Suspend immigration from terror-prone regions

• Implement new extreme immigration vetting tech...

• Suspend the Syrian Refugee Program

• Create support for victims of illegal immigration

• Expand and revitalize the popular 287(g) program

• Issue detainers for all illegal immigrants who are...for any crime, and they will be placed in removal proceedings

• End "Catch-And-Release"

• Hire 5,000 more Border Patrol agents

• Restore the Secure Communities Program

• Triple the number of ICE agents

• Build the border wall and eventually make Mexico....

• Sunset our visa laws so that Congress is forced to revise and revisit them

• Finally complete the biometric entry-exit visa tracking...

• Propose Passage of Davis-Oliver bill

• Immediately terminate Obama's "two illegal...

• ...pass "Kate's Law

- Daily Telegraph UK