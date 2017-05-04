Fed up at work? Be thankful you're not this sewer cleaner from Bangladesh

By Thomas Burrows, Adam Boult

Pretty much everyone who has a job has something they don't like about it.

Perhaps your boss is a fool.

Perhaps your customers are idiots, and your colleagues are small-minded vulgarians who've never taken the time to get to know the real you.

Perhaps the printer doesn't work very well. Whatever it is you don't like about your job, at least be thankful that:

a) you have a job

b) your job is not this job: cleaning the sewers of Bangladesh.

Diving down into a hole of sludge with his bare hands, spare a thought for this poor sewer cleaner in Bangladesh who has one of the world's least desirable jobs, according to Daily Mail.

The man, who is an employee of the Dhaka City Corporation, has to unblock the city's sewer lines without any proper safety equipment.

He often has to go dig around underground with only a long stick to help him and with no mask to protect him from the poisonous fumes the sewage emits.

Scooping out liquid filth with his bare hands, the hardy worker has the thankless task of clawing out blockages in the bustling Bangladeshi capital.

Dhaka has a population in excess of 14 million and has recently been hit by major floods caused by heavy rains and an insufficient storm drainage system.

Despite the alarming rise in the number of deaths of manhole workers, cleaners are still not supplied with sufficient equipment and regularly have to enter the dirty sludge topless.

In the meantime, it's up to heroes like this man to keep the system working as best as possible.

Whatever he's getting paid, it's not enough.

- Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail