In-flight fight night: Brawl on plane

By Rachael Burford

Two men started a fight on a plane as other horrified passengers looked on and a desperate stewardess tried to pull them apart before allegedly being "choked" by one of the brawlers.

The video, filmed on a stationary Japanese ANA flight to Los Angeles, was posted online after the fight at Narita International Airport on Monday night.

It shows the men, one wearing a bright red and white Hawaiian shirt, throwing punches at each other from their seats, according to Daily Mail.

One shouted, "Someone help! This guy is crazy," as airline staff tried to break them up.

Other passengers can be heard begging the pair to "please stop" as a baby cried in the background.

When the man in the Hawaiian shirt walks away, the other shouts: "Get this guy off this plane."

Just when the brawl appeared to have stopped, the man in the bright shirt charged back down the aisle and continued throwing punches.

Japan Today reported that a 44-year-old American was charged with assault after he allegedly choked an ANA employee on a plane on Monday night.

An ANA spokesman told the paper that the brawl broke out just before the plane was due to depart.

Fuji TV quoted police as saying an American passenger was allegedly drunk and started acting in an unruly manner.

The fight follows a string of plane dramas, which when 69-year-old Dr David Dao was left bloodied after he was dragged from a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Louisville when the airline overbooked last month.

The troubled airline was hit another blow when 90cm Simon the rabbit was killed during a flight from Heathrow.

It is believed he froze to death after accidently being placed in temperatures of 0C to 2C.

- Daily Mail