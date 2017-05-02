Dallas paramedic shot while responding to emergency call

Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call and that the scene remains active.

The City of Dallas released a statement yesterday saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11.30am when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck.

The city says a paramedic was hit, transported to Baylor Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy in Dallas. Dozens of police vehicles could be seen swarming the mostly residential neighbourhood east of downtown near Interstate 30.

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017

The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were "pinned down" by gunfire.

Dallas police say a spokesperson was on their way to the scene. No other details were immediately released.

- AP