6:43am Tue 2 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Dallas paramedic shot while responding to emergency call

Dallas Police guard an area of a neighbourhood where a shooting took place in east Dallas. Photo / AP
Dallas Police guard an area of a neighbourhood where a shooting took place in east Dallas. Photo / AP

Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call and that the scene remains active.

The City of Dallas released a statement yesterday saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11.30am when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck.

The city says a paramedic was hit, transported to Baylor Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy in Dallas. Dozens of police vehicles could be seen swarming the mostly residential neighbourhood east of downtown near Interstate 30.


The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were "pinned down" by gunfire.

Dallas police say a spokesperson was on their way to the scene. No other details were immediately released.

- AP

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 02 May 2017 07:29:36 Processing Time: 11ms