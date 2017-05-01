Delta pilot allegedly smacks woman while trying to break up fight between two female passengers

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

While attempting to break up a fight between passengers last week, a Delta pilot appeared to intentionally slap a woman in the face.

The footage was captured while passengers were disembarking a flight in Atlanta and two women got in an altercation.

The two begin to roll on the ground of the plane and pull each other's hair before the pilot intervenes, striking one woman in the face then walking away, Daily Mail reports.

Delta told TMZ that the pilot was suspended pending an investigation, but indicated that he had acted in accordance with the law.

The unnamed pilot has since returned to duty.

The fight took place on April 21, and reportedly upset some employees who felt the situation wasn't handled properly because security wasn't called.

Delta's statement, however, reiterated that Atlanta police were on the scene in a timely manner.

They said: "We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation. Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident.

- Daily Mail