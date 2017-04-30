Media rips apart Trump on his 100-day milestone

By James Law for News.com

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Donald Trump has been ripped apart by some of the world's most venerable newspapers on his 100th day in office.

The US President has always had a combative relationship with the media, criticising them for what he calls overly negative, inaccurate coverage, reported News.com.

He predicted last week that, regardless of his accomplishments, the media would "kill" him on his 100th day.

And he wasn't wrong. It's a bloodbath.

Of all the frosty relationships he has with the news media, he feels most hard done by the respected New York Times, which the President has repeatedly dismissed as a "failing" institution.

The Times didn't hold back in its assessment of Mr Trump on his 100th day, slamming him as an ignoramus in its editorial on Saturday.

The paper wrote that Mr Trump's failed attempt to ram a Bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on the eve of his 100-day milestone was indicative of his presidency: It was "dishonest" and "clownish".

There was "the absence of any strategy and of any vision beyond 'winning'", the Times noted.

"Governing, so far, has turned out to be more than Mr Trump can manage," the opinion piece, entitled "100 Days of Noise" reads.

Continued below.

Related Content The Trump legacy: How he has already changed USA forever Trump will zero in on trade agreements during 100th day Video Watch: The Simpsons roast Donald Trump

"He didn't know very much coming into the job of president, including how little he knew, and the extent of his own ignorance has come as a continual surprise to him."

In attempting to strike deals with politicians, who have more complex objectives than making profit, Mr Trump has found himself "in over his head".

The Times finished by saying that the only thing Americans could count on is that Mr Trump would continue to use the presidency to promote his own business interests.

"His determination to leverage his office to expand his commercial empire is the only objective to which Americans, after 100 days, can be confident this president will stay true," the paper wrote.

The Guardian described led Mr Trump's early tenure as "100 days of failure" and a "a disaster for American democracy".

In a blistering take-down, the paper referred to the President as a "serial liar" and "megalomaniac".

"As America and the world is finding out, a conspiracy theorist-in-chief is uniquely unqualified to lead," The Guardian wrote.

The Washington Post, editorialising on the milestone two days ago, expressed some relief that Mr Trump wasn't as bad as it had expected, but it also said there was "cause for alarm".

"His inexperience and ideological drift have been evident in his administration's slow and lurching start," the Post wrote.

The Wall Street Journal opted not to offer an appraisal of Trump's first 100 days and instead pointed to his next 200 days in office as the real test of the President's effectiveness.

It criticised Mr Trump's "ad hoc decision-making" and his "counter-productive tendency to shoot off exaggerated or false tweets.

"He needs to show policy results that produce faster economic growth," the Journal opined.

"That means learning the lessons of the first 100 days so they aren't repeated in the next 200."

But it wasn't all negative. Fox News, which is owned by news.com.au publisher News Corp, painted the President as a disrupter who "rewrote the presidential script" and gave Washington a much-needed shake-up.

Mr Trump has bypassed the media and declared on his own Facebook page that "I truly believe that the first 100 days of my administration has been just about the most successful in our country's history".

He cites job creation and returning average Americans to the centre of government decision-making as his key achievements.

The President will appear at a rally celebrating his 100th day in office on Saturday night, US time, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

- news.com.au