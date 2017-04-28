CCTV shows serial rapist stalking his victim hours before marrying

By Rachael Burford

WARNING: GRAPHIC

This is the chilling moment a serial sex beast lurked in the shadows moments before pouncing on his victim - just hours before he married Harry Kane's pregnant cousin.

Disturbing footage shows Derry McCann, 28, standing across the road from his victim before following her along the pavement.

McCann was given three life sentences after assaulting the 24-year-old woman in a park in Hackney, east London, on January 13, reports Daily Mail.

Just hours later he tied the knot with pregnant Kerry Hogg.

Judge Martyn Zeidman branded McCann a "monster" and described the two-hour rape as "amounting to torture" before jailing him for at least nine years.

McCann assaulted his victim after he was released from prison early for a similar attack in 2006.

He married Ms Hogg, 27, at The Vestry in Bromley-by-Bow later that day and posted pictures of himself with his new wife on his public Facebook page.

Ms Hogg is the cousin of England and Tottenham striker, Harry Kane.

Just hours before, he had subjected his victim to a two hour ordeal, in which he toyed with his victim before raping her.

Kate Bex, prosecuting, said: "McCann said he was just f****ing with her, demeaning her was clearly the theme of his interrogation. When raping her he made her describe what was going on.

"When she said they were having sex, he said 'that's not true, what's happening?'

"She responded 'it's rape, you're raping me'.

"He appeared to like her saying that. She described him as clearly wanting to feel superior"

"She described how she went to another place and in her head counting to 100 over and over again.

"He said 'what are they going to think of you now? Your boyfriend will never want to be with you now'. This was a long drawn out psychological game."

The victim said she believed McCann would murder her, but he ran off after making her stand still in the bushes.

He was arrested after the victim described the attack to police, and officers found it closely resembled the details of the 2006 assault, for which he was jailed for nine years.

He was arrested and the victim identified him in an ID parade six days later.

CCTV showed McCann lurking in Victoria Park that night and nearly assaulting another women, who exited the park just as he was about to grab her.

Judge Martyn Zeidman QC sentenced him to three concurrent life sentences for three counts of rape.

He said: "Raping this victim in this way and doing it in a manner that amounted to torture, playing games, asking her what she thought you were going to do next and taunting her for almost two hours.

"Adding to the psychological harm, you setup to degrade and humiliate her in ways that are so cruel and gross that I will not identify them further. I'm worried that you might relish a recital of it.

"Amazingly, just hours later you married your pregnant girlfriend. I'm just wondering what sentence you would impose if someone had done this to your wife or a female friend of yours.

"The wrongdoing in this case is made even worse by the serious violence you have carried out before.

"There's no doubt that this case requires a life sentence and any sentence needs to give sufficient protection to the public.

"Parole will not consider your release until you have served nine years. After nine years you will not be released, but the second stage of your sentence begins, and you may be in there forever if necessary.

"I wish to pay tribute to the bravery and immense courage of the victim and its as a result of her immense courage that this dangerous criminal has been put away."

According to McCann's defence barrister he has attempted suicide since being locked up in Belmarsh prison.

Edmund Vickers QC, defending said: "He fully accepts the depravity of his offence. He is devastated not about his current predicament but about the offence and the effect on the victim."

McCann was sentenced to nine years in 2006 for attacking a young lawyer. At the time the judge said there was a "very substantial risk" he would strike again.

But he was released on licence in December 2015 and was drinking with friends on the eve of his wedding.

Ms Bex, earlier described the run up to the attack: "It was about midnight or just a little after and the victim was walking a short distance home having been out at an art gallery and socialising with friends.

"She was almost within sight of her front door having walked round the side of the park on her usual route home.

"She avoided walking through the middle of the park as that was too dangerous.

"When near the exit to the park the defendant grabbed her arm and pulled her off the path to one side and began a sustained and systematic attack, penetration of every orifice accompanied by unusual conversation with the victim, best described as mind games and an attempt to control her.

"He asked the victim what she thought he was going to do to her before carrying out the actual attacks.

Describing the sex attacker's previous conviction, the prosecutor added: "The oldest conviction may be of some relevance to the offence as the circumstances are very similar."

McCann was 17 and on a tag for burglary when he preyed on the 30-year-old trainee lawyer as she made her way home through an east London park in May 2006.

After snatching the woman's handbag he chillingly told an accomplice: "I'm gonna have some fun with this one."

He then dragged her down to the secluded banks of a pond in Mile End Park to inflict a string of disturbing sexual assaults.

A detective at the time said he put his victim through a "life-changing trauma that will haunt her for the rest of her life".

He had unleashed a foul-mouthed tirade at a judge as he was jailed for life with a recommendation of at least nine years at Inner London Crown Court in December 2006.

Judge Lindsay Burn had expressed deep concern over his "clinical enactment of a catalogue of sexual desires", which amounted to 'torture'.

The judge said: "Some of the most bizarre and worrying features of the evidence was your repeated threats to kill the complainant and your change of mood.

"On the one hand you were a sexual aggressor, then you almost completely switched to the role of boyfriend, talking to her in a normal way."

Judge Burn was so concerned about him he ordered a transcript of his sentencing remarks to be sent to the governor of the prison.

He said: "In my judgement there's a very substantial risk that you will commit further serious offences in the future and your conduct will cause serious harm to your victim or victims."

Speaking after McCann was jailed in 2006, Detective Sergeant Paul Lofts said: "This young man is a serious danger to the public.

"He put this woman through a life-changing trauma that will haunt her for the rest of her life.

"He deserves to be behind bars for everyone's safety."

McCann, of Bow, east London, was given three life sentences for three counts of rape.

He will serve a minimum of nine years before being eligible for release.

