South Korean military: North Korea test-fires unidentified missile

The South Korean military has reported that North Korea has test-fired an unidentified missile.

The Korean news service Yonhap reported that the test appears to have failed.

NBC News says a US official confirmed there was a test, but it was not nuclear.

It is the second such test this month.

The test comes as the United States talks tough on its strategy for dealing with North Korea.

President Donal Trump said yesterday that a "major, major" conflict with North Korea was possible but that he preferred a diplomatic solution.

"There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely," Trump told Reuters in an Oval Office interview ahead of his 100th day in office.

Meanwhile, the commander of US Pacific Command, Admiral Harry B Harris Jr, warned it was only a matter of time before Kim Jong-un is capable of launching a nuclear warhead towards the US.

"The crisis on the Korean peninsula is real - the worst I've seen," he said in an interview with Fox News.

"There is some doubt within the intelligence community whether Kim Jong-un has that capability today or whether he will soon, but I have to assume he has it, the capability is real, and that he's moving towards it."

His dire warning comes as a Fox News Poll found 53 per cent of Americans believe military action is the best way to stop North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Admiral Harris said North Korea remained the biggest threat to security across the region today as it "vigorously" pursued strikes and launches intended to target Australia, South Korea, and the US.

Continued below.

Related Content Duncan Greive: John Campbell's Checkpoint makes for refreshingly retro TV Traumatic day drug-driver turned man's life upside down Your Views: Readers' letters

"Kim Jong-un is making progress and all nations need to take this seriously because their missiles point in all directions," Admiral Harris said.

"If left unchecked, they will match the capability of his hostile rhetoric."

Just days ago North Korea accused Australia of "blindly and zealously toeing the US line" and threatened a nuclear strike on one of a chief American ally.

North Korea threatened nuclear retaliation after Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the secretive nation would be subject to further Australian sanctions over its program.

- Additional reporting: News.com.au

- NZ Herald