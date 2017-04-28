Tayla Perkin, 18, charged with the murder of her grandfather Lyall Ellis in Western Australia

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her grandfather after an Anzac Day argument over parenting.

Tayla Perkin appeared in an Esperance, Western Australia, court on Thursday where details of the violent argument emerged.

Police will allege she hit her grandfather Lyall Ellis with a frying pan after he criticised her mother's parenting skills, The West Australian reported. He died in hospital that night.

Perkin lived with 89-year-old Mr Ellis, a war veteran, in his Esperance home.

She was initially charged with grievous bodily harm, but the charge was upgraded to murder when she appeared in court yesterday. Footage showed Perkin being taken to a plane under police guard late yesterday, with her head underneath a jacket.

It's understood she was being flown to Kalgoorlie prison where she will remain until her next court date early next month.

7 News reported her mother and a friend waved to her in court as she was led away. Perkin also cried throughout the hearing.

It's been reported that Ms Perkin's toddler brother was inside the home when the bashing took place.

Ellis's nephew, identified only by his first name Billy, told 7 News his uncle was a "great guy, [who] didn't hurt anyone".

Billy said the death had left him "devastated, just devastated."

Esperance, on the WA southern coast, is about 720 kilometres southeast of Perth.

- news.com.au