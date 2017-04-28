Great white shark on the hunt captured by Durban cameraman

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A cameraman has captured the enormous raw power of a great white shark as breaches the water in pursuit of a tasty treat.

Incredible video footage shows the huge ten-foot-long shark propel itself out of the water as it tries to snatch a piece of bait.

The amazing images and footage were taken in Gansbaai, South Africa by Durban underwater cameraman Anthony Kobrowisky.

Other stunning shots show the 725kg shark latch on to the meal and attempt to wrestle if off the rope while another shark is filmed swimming just below the surface of the water.

It appears to have several teeth missing and a hook embedded in its mouth.

- NZ Herald