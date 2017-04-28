Bali scooter crash death: Sydney woman Ella Knights dead just weeks after #nohelmet social media post

By Rose Brennan

A young Sydney woman on a Bali holiday has died in a horror scooter crash just weeks after posting a social media video where she apologises to her mum for not wearing a helmet while riding.

Ella Makeesha Knights was found lying face down in a gutter in North Kuta's Canggu about 3am yesterday morning. A Honda scooter was found lying on its side nearby, with the engine still running.

Police said the 26-year-old was not wearing a helmet, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Just over a week ago, Knights posted a video of herself smiling and screaming while not wearing a helmet as a passenger on a scooter. She captioned the video: "sorry mum #nohelmet".

The advertising and marketing employee had been in Bali for two weeks before her death. Her Instagram page includes photos of waterfalls, trekking and holidaying with family.

She was passionate about yoga and meditation - with a recent post focusing on the quote "this too shall pass".

Her last post was a photo taken in Nusa Dua, in the southern part of Bali.

Badung Precinct Traffic Police Chief Raka Wiratma said Ms Knights was taken to a medical clinic near the crash site. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

"The distance between the bike and the woman was around 2m," he said. "According to several witnesses (she) was riding the bike alone and not wearing (a) helmet. We suspect the victim was out of control."

The death has been reported to the Australian consulate and police are waiting on an autopsy for a definite cause of death, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Sanglah Hospital head of forensics Dr Ida Alit said Knights suffered bruises and wounds all over her face.

The Department of Foreign Affairs' SmartTraveller website specifically warns of the dangers of using motorbikes in Bali.

"A number of foreigners, including Australians, have been killed or seriously injured in motorcycle accidents in tourist areas, particularly in Bali," the site says.

