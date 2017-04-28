Teen charged with murder after allegedly beating her war veteran grandfather to death on Anzac Day

A teenager allegedly bashed her grandfather to death with a frying pan after he criticised her mother's parenting skills on Anzac Day.

Tayla Perkin, 18, is accused of bludgeoned her war veteran grandfather Lyall Ellis, 89, after a verbal argument turned physical in his Esperance home in Western Australia.

Footage shows the teen boarding a plane under police guard as she is flown to Kalgoorlie prison before her next court appearance, reports The West.

Perkin, who was living with her grandfather at the time of the alleged attack, reportedly flew into a rage during the row.

Ellis was rushed to Esperance Hospital - only a one minute drive away - but died on Tuesday night, the Daily Mail reports.

Major Crime Squad officers from Perth established a crime scene outside the home.

It is understood Perkin's younger brother, a toddler, was also home during the incident

Perkin was initially charged with grievous bodily harm on Wednesday, but the charges were upgraded to murder on Thursday.

The 18-year-old wept in court, where she was supported by her mother and a friend.

- Daily Mail