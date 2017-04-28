Nicole Evans fights for life after fiance allegedly sets her alight in Tasmania

A young Tasmanian woman allegedly set on fire by her fiance is fighting for her life.

Nicole Evans, 20, may not survive the attack which left her with severe burns to her face and body, a court heard.

She was rushed to the Royal Hobart Hospital where she was stabilised before being flown to Melbourne for specialist care at The Alfred Hospital's burns unit.

"Nicole remains in a critical condition, there's been no change," a hospital spokesman told News.com.au.

Tasmania Police allege 34-year-old Matthew John Davey doused Evans in a flammable liquid and ignited it during an argument.

Nearby neighbours were shocked by the news in what they said was usually a quiet street.

"It's the worst thing that's happened here. We never get any trouble here," one resident told The Mercury.

Police had doorknocked the residents on late on Monday night asking if they'd heard an explosion, the woman, who did not want to be named, said.

Evans' family was being provided with counselling support and other assistance, a police spokesman said.

"The dispute is being treated as a family violence incident, although there are no current family violence orders restricting the man and woman from being together," a police spokesman said.

Police said the attack took place at inside an outhouse at a property in Chigwell, northern Hobart at about 11pm on Monday night.

Detectives, forensic police, forensic scientists and Tasmania Fire Service Scene Examiners descended on the property yesterday where they remained for most of the day, the ABC reported.

A police command bus has been set up on site and police are urging witnesses to come forward.

Hobart Detective Inspector Craig Joel praised members of the Chigwell community for their help in the investigation.

Davey, 34, pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm during a brief appearance at Hobart Magistrates Court yesterday, the Mercury reported.

"(Doctors) have grave concerns as to whether she will in fact survive," police prosecutor Oliver Hinss told the court.

Davey also sustained burns during the incident and was treated at Royal Hobart Hospital.

Davey has also been charged with hitting Evans in the face and throwing a can at her head on the night of the alleged fire attack.

He faces additional charges including allegedly depriving her and her mother of their liberty and assaulting Evans on April 2.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges but did not apply for bail, the Mercury reported.

His lawyer Cameron Scott applied to have the names of his client and Evans suppressed from publication.

The Mercury and the ABC successfully opposed the application in front of Magistrate Reg Marron.

Scott argued the fair trial of Davey could be prejudiced with the release of his name, particularly over social media.

Lawyer for the Mercury and the ABC, Daniel Zeeman, said the application was "misguided" and would see the court flooded with similar applications if successful.

"Simply because a defendant doesn't want his name published there is simply no reason for that to happen," Zeeman said.

Marron said he understood the defence's concerns but said there was no proper basis on which to suppress the details, dismissing the application.

He committed the matter to trial in the Supreme Court.

The case was adjourned until June 13.

