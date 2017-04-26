Parisian woman dead for an hour revived by Paris police

A French woman was reportedly brought back to life after paramedics declared her dead.

The 49-year-old, who suffered from anorexia, was found by her 18-year-old daughter at a property in Paris's 13th arrondissement.

Police say that they were called to the scene believing the woman to be the victim of cadiac arrest.

Declared dead at 6.10pm, the death certificate was signed pending a final post-mortem assessment.

An hour later, police who were conducting a routine check to establish cause of death when they noticed "movements in her belly" and a pulse in her jugular vein.

Police, who worked on the patient for approximately 30 minutes, took turns to perform a cardiac massage under the advice of members of the fire department, who helped over the phone.

The heart of the patient set off again "on a cruising rhythm," police said,

"This is a resurrection after Easter," area mayor Jerome Coumet told Le Parisien.

Yvan Assioma, Alliance Regional Secretary, told press it was a "crazy" scenario.

"Our colleagues thought we were in an episode of Walking Dead."

The offiercers will be honoured for their efforts.

The woman remains in recover at Necker Hospital.

- NZ Herald