USA to tighten sanctions on North Korea

US President Donald Trump's strategy on North Korea aims to pressure Pyongyang to dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes by tightening sanctions and Washington is open to negotiations, the Trump administration says.

"The United States seeks stability and the peaceful de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. We remain open to negotiations towards that goal. However, we remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies," it said on Wednesday.

The statement was issued by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.