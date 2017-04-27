Bungy-jumper hits riverbed after leaping off a 15m bridge

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

WARNING: Distressing content.

As an extreme sport, it should have proper safety checks, but something clearly went very wrong here.

This is the shocking moment a young woman bungee-jumped off a 15-metre bridge in Bolivia and ended up crashing into a shallow river.

The horrific incident, caught on camera, shows her preparing to leap off La Negra bridge in the province of Florida, while a man positions her for one final check, according to the Daily Mail.

In front of several spectators, she jumps and, as the rope is too long, a loud splash can be heard as she hits the ankle-deep water hard.

Two people then rush to help the shocked woman, who is barely moving.

Shyrleny Cuchallo Ribera, who was in the area with her family, witnessed the terrible accident.

She said: "It is not very common to see this kind of sport here. We saw the lady jumping and for unknown reasons she ended up crashing against the riverbed, as it was not deep enough."

Ms Ribera told local media that she and her family went to the nearest town to call an ambulance as the woman was not able to move on her own, and could only open and close her eyes.

"It was so sad to see a young woman in such pain. They should have taken more care with this kind of risky activity," she added.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Raw: Shocking moment bungee jumper accidentally hits riverbed Mum and baby held hostage in van on busy Jakarta street Dom 'Furious' George: Why have farmers gone from hero to zero?

La Negra bridge lies on the road between Santa Cruz and Cocabamba, in the municipality of Samaipata.

Andean Trek, the company that organised the bungee jumping experience, transferred the woman to a private clinic.

She had a few minor injuries and was discharged a few days later.

Oscar Sandoval, the director of the company, said: "The lady jumped from a 15m bridge. The company is paying the medical bills. She does not have fractures, according to the initial diagnosis, but we are awaiting further tests."

He added: "[The accident] was a human mistake. Somebody did something wrong. We are checking the videos in order to know who or what released the brake of the rope."

"It is the first time something like this has happened to us; we have a lot of years of experience."

- Daily Mail