Woman convicted of sex with minor charged for doing it again

A woman convicted of having sex with her neighbour's teenage son has been arrested for allegedly repeating the crime.

Jessica Jane Bennett, 28, of the city of Cottage Grove in Lane County, Oregon, was convicted of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor in October after pleading guilty to the charge, The Register-Guard reported.

Bennett was jailed for 10 days with two years' probation. She also was not allowed to contact the teenager while on probation and required to undergo a mental health evaluation as part of her sentence. Bennett had to register as a sex offender.

She faced Lane County Circuit Court on Monday (local time) charged with contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor. She was accused of having sex with the same underage boy on Saturday (local time).

"At 10:46am. (Saturday), the sheriff's office received a report of an assault in the Cottage Grove area," Lane County Dheriff's Sergeant Carrie Carver said on Monday.

"The case has been referred to our detectives and is actively being investigated."

Bennett was arrested on seven counts of that charge, but prosecutors only presented one to the court.

Bennett was arrested in July 2016 when the teenage victim's father called sheriff's deputies to report he had walked in on his son getting dressed with Bennett naked in the boy's bed. As the pair hurried out of the house, the boy's father said he saw three used condoms on the mattress, authorities said.

Bennett admitted that she and the teen had sex multiple times that day before they fell asleep. She told authorities that she knew the teenage boy was underage and knew that she had made a bad decision.

Bennett pleaded not guilty to the new charge on Monday (local time). A hearing has been set for May 30.

