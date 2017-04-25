Bear rips off a 9-year-old boy's arm and eats it at Palestine zoo

By Thomas Burrows

A bear ripped off the arm of a 9-year-old boy who tried to feed it during a school trip and then ate it.

The attack happened at Qalqilya Zoo, in the Palestinian city of Qalqilya, on the western edge of the West Bank.

A police spokesman today said the boy approached the caged bear with food when the animal pounced, severing the limb at the elbow, according to Daily Mail.

The bear then ate the arm. The boy is being treated at a local hospital.

The zoo, the only one of its kind in the West Bank, was built in 1986 and is home to about 170 animals.

- Daily Mail