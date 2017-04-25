11:50am Wed 26 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bear rips off a 9-year-old boy's arm and eats it at Palestine zoo

By Thomas Burrows

A bear, pictured at Qalqilya zoo, in the Palestinian city of Qalqilya, where a boy had his arm ripped off and eaten today. Photo/Facebook
A bear, pictured at Qalqilya zoo, in the Palestinian city of Qalqilya, where a boy had his arm ripped off and eaten today. Photo/Facebook

A bear ripped off the arm of a 9-year-old boy who tried to feed it during a school trip and then ate it.

The attack happened at Qalqilya Zoo, in the Palestinian city of Qalqilya, on the western edge of the West Bank.

A police spokesman today said the boy approached the caged bear with food when the animal pounced, severing the limb at the elbow, according to Daily Mail.

The bear then ate the arm. The boy is being treated at a local hospital.

The zoo, the only one of its kind in the West Bank, was built in 1986 and is home to about 170 animals.

- Daily Mail

By Thomas Burrows

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 26 Apr 2017 11:51:06 Processing Time: 8ms