Donald Trump compares his television numbers to 9/11 terrorist attack coverage

Donald Trump has boasted about generating the highest TV ratings since the 9/11 terrorist attacks during an interview to mark his first 100 days in office.

The US President was interviewed by Associated Press last week ahead of his 100 day anniversary on Saturday.

Mr Trump bragged about the popularity of two Sunday morning television appearances.

He said his appearance on the Fox News Sunday show, hosted by Chris Wallace, drew the program's highest ratings ever, news.com.au reported.

Another appearance on CBS Face the Nation, hosted by John Dickerson, drew 5.2 million.

"It's the highest for Face the Nation or as I call it, 'Deface the Nation'," Mr Trump said.

"It's the highest for 'Deface the Nation' since the World Trade Center came down. It's a tremendous advantage."

Mr Trump did not elaborate on what the "tremendous advantage" was, but went on to complain about the fake media. "I get treated so badly," he said.

It's not the first time Mr Trump has made a controversial comment about the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 that saw the World Trade Centre buildings collapse.

Last year it emerged that amid the disaster, Mr Trump noted during a WWOR-TV television interview that his building in the Financial District was now the tallest in downtown Manhattan.

He also claimed he saw "thousands and thousands" of people cheering when the World Trade Center came down, something which no one can find evidence of.

During his AP interview, Mr Trump showed signs he was feeling the weight of the office, discussing the "heart" required to do the job.

He also displayed an understanding that many of his own lofty expectations for his first 100 days in office had not been met, even if he retained his signature bravado and salesman's confidence.

"It's an artificial barrier. It's not very meaningful," he said.

Mr Trump waffled on whether he should be held accountable for the 100-day plan he outlined with great fanfare in his campaign's closing days, suggesting his "Contract with the American Voter" wasn't really his idea to begin with.

"Somebody put out the concept of a 100-day plan," he said.

While Mr Trump is still acutely aware of how he's being covered in the media, rattling off the ratings for some of his television appearances, he said he has surprised even himself with some recent self-discipline: He's stopped watching what he perceives as his negative coverage on CNN and MSNBC.

"I don't watch things, and I never thought I had that ability," he said. "I always thought I'd watch."

- news.com.au